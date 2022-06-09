Presidential elections 2022 on July 18, counting, if needed, on July 21: EC

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on July 24 and an election for the next president is to be held before that day. The new president has to be sworn in by July 25.

Presidential election 2022 to be on July 18

Issue of Election Commission's notification calling the election 15-06-2022 Last date for making nominations 29-06-2022 Date for the scrutiny of nominations 30-06-2022 Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 02-07-2022 Date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken 18-07-2022 Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken 21-07-2022

As per the Article 54, the President is elected by an Electoral College consisting of elected MP of LS/RS and elected MLAs of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including NCT of Delhi and Puducherry.

4,033 MLAs and 776 MPs to vote in the President elections

Total Number of Electors Total Value of Votes MPs - 776 MPs - 5,43,200 MLAs - 4033 States - 5,43,231 Total - 4089 Total - 10,86,431

The elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates, only with a particular pen, provided by the designated official.

Secretary General, Rajya Sabha will be the the Returning Officer for this election. Poll for which will be taken in the Parliament House and in the premises of State Legislative Assemblies, including NCT of Delhi and UT of Puducherry.

Nomination can be filed either by the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders between 11 am to 3 pm on the specified days.

All related Covid-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process.

Besides, Commission has also directed to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic/materials, as a part of its endeavor to make elections eco-friendly.

Counting of votes will be held in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer. On completion of counting, Return of Election will be issued by the Returning Officer

The announcement comes just a day before polls are held to fill 57 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states.

How is the president elected?

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

