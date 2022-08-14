New Delhi, Aug 14: In her maiden address to the nation, newly-elected President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. The President also paid homage to those who lost their lives during the partition of 1947. Notably, August 14, marks the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year.