Meet 5 new Supreme Court judges who will take oath on Feb 6 as Centre clears appointment

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Its sanctioned strength, including the CJI, is 34. Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

A senior government functionary said the five appointments have nothing to do with the bench's observation and were made after the Cente took a considered decision. The appointments came in due course, he added.

Here are the five judges elevated to the Supreme Court:

Pankaj Mithal

Born on 17 June 1961, Justice Pankaj Mithal is an Indian Judge. Presently, he is a Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Prior to that, he served as as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He is a former Judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Sanjay Karol

Sanjay Karol is an Indian Judge. Presently, he is Chief Justice of Patna High Court. He is former Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. He is also former Judge and Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

PV Sanjay Kumar

P.V. Kumar was born on 14 August 1963, in Hyderabad to late P. Ramachandra Reddy and P. Padmavathamma. P.Ramachandra Reddy was the former Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh High Court (1969 to 1982).

Ahsanuddin Amanullah

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah is presently a Judge of the Patna High Court. He has also served at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Born to an eminent family hailing from Bihar, Amanullah his law degree from Patna Law College. Justice Amanullah was briefly transferred to Andhra Pradesh high court in October 2021, before being re-transferred to the Patna high court in June last year.

Manoj Misra

Justice Manoj Misra obtained his law degree from the University of Allahabad in 1988 and has, since, practiced in civil, revenue, criminal and Constitutional matters. He was elevated as an additional judge of Allahabad high court on November 21, 2011, by then President Pratibha Patil and was made permanent on 6 August 2013. He has served as a judge of the Allahabad high court since then.