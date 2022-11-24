Prem Raj in Mangaluru, Samir Chaudhary in Mumbai: When Islamic terrorists used Hindu names

Now it has come to light that the bomber in the Mangaluru case, Mohammad Shariq had assumed the name Prem Raj Hutagi. The police learnt that he was using a fake Aadhaar card which had its address in Hubbali, Karnataka.

New Delhi, Nov 24: It has become a new norm for Islamic terrorists to assume a Hindu name when they are in the process of carrying out a terror strike. We saw this in the case of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

In the Mangaluru case, Mohammad Shariq had assumed the name Prem Raj Hutagi. In Kasab's case, the police found an I-card with the name Samir Choudhary.

It was also found that he was using a SIM card in the name of a Hindu man from Ballari. He had also put up an image of Lord Shiva's statue from the Isha Foundation as his WhatsApp display. He also celebrated all the Hindu festivals with zeal because of which none had a clue about what he was up to.

It happened in Mumbai:

The ten terrorists who struck at Mumbai were all sporting saffron threads. This was done to conceal their identity and attempts were made to ensure the blame is on Hindus. However, for Pakistan's bad luck, Ajmal Kasab was caught alive and what followed was his links to the rogue nation.

In the case of Kasab, the police found an identification card with the name Samir Choudhary. The card had a Bengaluru address and said that he was a student from Hyderabad.

Officials OneIndia spoke with said that this is an age-old tactic used by Islamic terrorists. It is a clear attempt to divert attention. In the case of Shariq too we have got to witness the same, the official also added.

The Hindu terror bogey:

Many have for long tried to create the Hindu terror bogey. The case has been the same in the aftermath of the Samjautha Express Blast as well as Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

Rakesh Maria who led the probe in the 26/11 case said that there was a deliberate attempt made to manufacture a Hindu terror plot. Had this not been stopped Kasab would have been known as Samir Chaudhary.

There was a book written by former inspector general of police, S M Mushrif. He blamed Pakistan for the Mumbai attack, but said that it was the right wing groups which killed then ATS chief, Hemant Karkare.

Prior to this Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had attended the book launch of 'RSS ki Saazish: 26/11'. Group editor of Roznama Rashtriya Sahara, Aziz Burney in the book had blamed the RSS, CIA and Mossad for the attack.

What Headley said:

David Headley, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist who surveyed the targets for the attack in Mumbai says in his confession that he had picked up red threads worn by Hindus and handed them over to the ten terrorists. He said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba leadership was happy with him and said that this would cause a diversion when the investigations begin.