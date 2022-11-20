Pregnant street dog beaten to death by Delhi students in viral video

The New Friends Colony Police has filed an FIR over the gruesome incident even as dog lovers across the nation expressed shock and anger over the inhumane behaviour of the gang.

New Delhi, Nov 20: Visuals of an all-male gang torturing a pregnant dog and killing it has surfaced online. The suspected are said to be students and staff members, suspected to be of Don Bosco Technical Institute in South East Delhi, PTI reported.

The viral video shows the gang cornering the scared dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus which is entered by a student with a rod in his hand, and the remaining students egging him on from outside, the news agency reported.

In the disturbing clip, one of the crowd members could be seen dragging the dog through what has reported to be the college compound.

"It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," said Ambika Shukla, Trustee, PFA. Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children, she said.

"With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she said. Shukla said there are ample studies which show an overlap between animal abuse and domestic violence and child abuse.

"Animal abusers of today are the serial killers of tomorrow. That is why it is so important for society to take serious note of every instance of animal abuse. "These boys must be rusticated from college and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The institution must be severely penalised as not only its students but also its staff are involved," she said.

It may be recalled that another such video from Ghaziabad had surfaced online where three people killing a dog by hanging him in a grotesque manner.