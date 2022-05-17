Pre-monsoon rain lashes Bengaluru, Orange alert issued as city to receive light showers for next 4 days| VIDEO

Bengaluru, May 17 : A good pre-monsoon rain has been observed in Bengaluru for the past few days. Heavy rains lashed continued to lash the country's IT powerhouse Bengaluru on Tuesday causing traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for pre-monsoon rains along Karnataka's coastal cities.

According to the weather office, Karnataka will witness heavy to very heavy pre-monsoon showers throughout this week. The downpour will mainly occur as a result of moisture-laden strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea and a few other systems. There has been rain forecast for Kerala and Tamil Nadu too.

The weather department has said that Bengaluru, where temperature over the last few days dropped below many hill stations, will be receiving rainfall for the next four days.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the state, flights were diverted to Hubli, Cochin, and Coimbatore on Monday from Mangaluru International Airport due to heavy rains and thunderstorms aided by lightning.