Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA gets custody of five key accused

New Delhi, Aug 19: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) which is investigating the July 26 murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettar has obtained the custody of five key accused in the case for six days.

The NIA approached the special court on Thursday for custody of the accused till August 23 after the State police completed custodial investigations on August 16, officials said.