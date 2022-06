Prashant Kishor mocks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Bihar roads

Patna, Jun 23: 'Jan Suraaj’ campaign convenor Prashant Kishor on Thursday sought to puncture his former mentor Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claims of having given a face-lift to the state's roads. Kishor, who is touring the state as a spade-work for a full-time launch into politics, shared on his Twitter handle an image of a national highway passing through Madhuri district which reminded him of the "jungle raj of the 1990s".

"Nitish ji had recently told officials of road construction department that they must tell the people about the condition of roads in the state", Kishor tweeted. "Jungle raj of 1990s" was a reference to the husband-wife duo Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi who together ruled Bihar for 15 years until the defeat of their RJD by the NDA headed by Kumar in 2005.