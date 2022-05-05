Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km padyatra to uplift Bihar, says no political party now

Patna, May 05: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday denied floating a political party as of now.

During a presser, Kishor announced he will launch a 3,000-km 'padyatra' from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.

He further said that there are no elections in Bihar in the near future, so a political party was not part of his plan for now. "I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people," he said.