Prakash Raj slams protestors who burnt Shah Rukh's effigy over Deepika's song

The actor called the protestors 'Besharam Bigots' and wrote, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ....Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan'," he tweeted.

Indore, Dec 15: Prakash Raj, who is known for anti-Hindu views, has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as the movie has come under attack over Deepika Padukone's costume in 'Besharam Rang' song in the film. There are protests demanding a ban on the Hindi flick, which will be released on January 25, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister on Wednesday hinted at banning the Hindi movie. He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

Some angry protestors have questioned why Deepika was made to wear saffron outfits and blamed Shah Rukh Khan for making her wear the costumes while burning his effigy.

Meanwhile, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)."

Before the minister made the aforementioned statement, netizens took to Twitter asking people to boycott the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. However, they gave a boycott call for Deepika's support to the JNU's protestors in 2020.

In an attempt to garner free publicity to her 'Chhapaak' in 2020, she had visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with the protestors who claimed to have been attacked by right wing activists. Although the 'stunt' helped her draw attention towards her film, the controversy failed to translate into business and the movie bombed at the box office.