Power comes and goes: Raj Thackeray warns Uddhav Thackeray

In letter to Uddhav, Raj Thackeray said, "Nobody in politics stays in power forever. Power comes & power goes. With you too, it will not remain forever..."

"The manner in which Maharashtra Govt is detaining MNS workers through State Police force...did the Govt and Police run an arrest drive like that to catch hold of weapons and terrorists hidden in mosques?..." he added.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue. This is not a religious but a social issue. If anybody tries to give it a religious tone, then we shall be forced to do likewise. We don't want disturbances or riots, but loudspeakers must go," the MNS chief had stated.