Potential for spread of terror from social media higher than ever: Centre

Terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the minister said.

New Delhi, Dec 13: The potential for the spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said cyberspace is virtual, borderless, and offers complete anonymity.