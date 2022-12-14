Poster at Gurdwara in Jharkhand describes Indian Army as Hindutva terrorists

One of the posters on display criticised the Indian Army and falsely accused it for the Sikh genocide. The posters also referred to Operation Blue Start, which was the code name for the Indian military action that was carried out to remove Bhindranwale and his armed followers from the Harminder Sahib complex in Amritsar in 1984 under the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi.

New Delhi, Dec 14: A Gurudwara in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand is said to have put up several posters eulogising Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Brar popularly known as the Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and criticising the Indian armed forces.

The poster goes on to describe the Indian Army as Hindutva Terrorists and added that the Indian Army along with the Indian Naavy and Indian Air Force used chemical weapons and turned the Sikh's holiest shrine into a murdering ground.

There were also other posters put up at the same Gurdwara glorified a number of Khalistani terrorists. General Shabeg Singh, Bhai Kehar Singh, Bhai Satwant Singh, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Dilawar Singh Babba were some of the names on display.

A report quoting a manager at a private bank said that he was stunned to see the poster while he was heading to his friend's house. He also discussed the same with one of his colleagues. The shocking things is that up until this point, even the media has not spoken about this act, the report also said.

The report also quoted the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Jharkhand unit) publicity chief Sanjay Kumar who said that inspite of a complaint being made the Mango Gurdwara management refused to take down the posters.

Kumar also said that the act was an anti-national one. The state government is aware of the issue, but nothing has been done, the report quoted Kumar as saying.

The report also cited Sardar Bhagwan Singh a member of the same Gurdwara who said that he did not know who is responsible for the act. He said that he would look into the matter.