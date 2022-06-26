Even while we talk about molding the new generation, the system employs the established molds. New perspectives should be formed from within this structure, he said.

. .

It is the need of the hour to continuously work from inside the system and come up with projects and thoughts that are of utility to the public, said Dr. K.N. Madhusoodhan, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT.

More than the possibilities of power, this book speaks about the possibilities of perspectives and dreams. By exploring the infinite possibilities of the power vested in him as a police officer, P. Vijayan has become an inspiration for all government servants, said K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, while presenting the book.

Dr. Indira Rajan, one of the trustees of Mission Better Tomorrow and Secretary General of the National Council for CBSE Schools, presided over the function. Author Dr. Amruth welcomed the audience and Saif Mohammed, CEO of Mission Better Tomorrow, offered a vote of thanks.

The book is an analytical study of the various social intervention project designed and implemented by Vijayan. The book is published by DC Books.