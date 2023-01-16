Posing as Congress MP, Tayyab Ansari sexually exploits woman in UP

The victim said that Ansari posed as a Congress MP and sexually assaulted her and even promised her a Lok Sabha ticket. The victim accused Ansari of extorting money and cheating her on the pretext of marriage. Tayyab Ansari (52) is a resident of Madianv Mohibullahpur and following the complaint he had gone missing. He was finally arrested on Friday, January 13 from a Hotel Moti Mahal in Bareilly, Syed Ali Abbas, ACP (East) said.

New Delhi, Jan 16: A man named Tayyab Ansari has been arrested by the Chinhat police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh following a complaint for cheating and rape.

The police said that the woman had alleged that Tayyab Ansari alias M T Hasan pretended to be a Congress Rajya Sabha MP. He convinced the woman that he had got a good reputation and signifiant connections within the party's top leadership. He said that he could get her a Lok Sabha seat by using his connections with the top leadership of the Congress.

He continued to sexually exploit the woman on the promise that he would get her a Lok Sabha ticket. He had also taken money from the woman, the complainant alleged. The victim only got to know about him after a considerable amount of time. She realised that she was being fooled into believing that he could get her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following this the victim approached the Chinhat police station and lodged a complaint against him. The police filed an FIR against him under sections 120B, 376, 328, 342, 506, 406, and 420 of the IPC. The police then launched a search for Tayyab Ansari, who had by then gone missing.

The multiple search operations to nab Tayyab Ansari lasted nearly two months. On January 13, Friday, the police received a tip-off about his whereabouts. The police based on the tip raided Hotel Moti Mahal in Bareilly. They nabbed him from room number 110, where he was staying. He was then sent to jail.