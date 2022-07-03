Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das dies from cancer at 30

New Delhi, July 3: After a year-long battle with cancer, popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away on Sunday. He was aged 30.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta expressed his condolence on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of young Assamese actor, model and dancer Kishore Das' demise. He lost the battle with Cancer after giving a tough fight. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!"

Since March 2022, he was under treatment at a Chennai hospital. It is reported that he had tested COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

However, owing to COVID-19 protocols, his mortal remains could not be delivered to his hometown in Assam's Kamrup.

Das was one of the popular faces of the Assamese entertainment industry. He appeared in numerous Assamese television shows like 'Bandhun', 'Bidhata', and 'Nedekha Fagun'.

He was widely appreciated and loved for his remarkable performances. Apart from acting in TV shows, Kishor also had several famous songs to his name.

His 'Turut Turut' song garnered huge popularity amongst Assamese music lovers and soon became one of the best super-hit songs. Kishor was last seen in the Assamese movie 'Dada Tumi Dusto Bor' released on June 24, this year. Talking about his other endeavours, Kishor also bagged the 'Candid Young Achievement' award in 2019. He was quite active on social media, and engaged in interactions with his fans. Kishore Das's demise has left a void in the Assamese film industry.