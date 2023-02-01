Pompeo finds Jinping 'most unpleasant'

'Xi was dour'

Pompeo in his book propagates that he personally thought Xi was dour. According to him, while Putin could be funny and mirthful, even while being evil, the Chinese leader was not so serious as dead-eyed. Describing his impression about the Chinese dictator, he wrote that he never once saw an unforced smile on him.

A portion of Pompeo's book reads that the American diplomat found the Chinese leader a quintessential Communist apparatchik, that is to say that he was heavy in the abstract. Pompeo further pontificates that Xi was light on the issues under discussion and, according to him, he was always eager to impose his views.

Pompeo further describes Xi Jinping as some Soviet Communist when he writes that he fitted the psychological profile of an East German or Soviet Communist who he had come to know during his Army days. To Pompeo, the Chinese leader appears to be someone who spoke in "hollow tones" and was always searching for words.

According to the book, Pompeo had an impression that Xi Jinping was using phrases, and archaic Chinese proverbs of "questionable clarity" during conversations. This according to the book was a trick from the Chinese leader to play with gullible American leaders. These remarks have not surprised anyone as he was known for his tough stance on China.

Not only the book gives an insight to what Mike Pompeo was thinking during his tenure as the American official engaging with China but also explains what made him act in the specific manner. Needless to say, it was Pompeo who had helped the Trump Administration craft the America First policy and sideline China to some extent.