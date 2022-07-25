Politics today is only about staying in power: Nitin Gadkari

"We have to understand what the word politics means. Is it for the welfare of the society, country or about being in government?" Gadkari was quoted saying by The Times of India.

"Politics has been a part of the social movement right from Mahatma Gandhi's era, but then it focused on the nation and developmental goals," said the minister.

"Today what we are seeing (in politics) is 100% about coming to power. Politics is a true instrument of socio-economic reform and that's why today's politicians must work for the development of education, arts, etc in the society," Gadkari said.

The minister for road transport and highways was speaking at an event organised to felicitate social worker Girish Gandhi, who is known to have friends across all political parties.

Last year, Gadkari had said that the real objective of politics is to bring about a change in the life of the common man standing last in the queue but unfortunately, it is considered nowadays a means to grab power.

"Politics is an instrument to bring about a social and economic change. The real purpose of democracy is to make the people standing at the last rung of the society prosperous and improve their lives through this," Gadkari said.

Gadkari subtly asked political leaders to be content with whatever position they have achieved and use it to serve the people.