Political parties demand early adjournment of first half of budget session

The report claims that the parties asked the Speaker to conclude the first part of the Budget session by February 10 during Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee as the debate on the President's address and presentation of the budget will come to an end on February 10.

New Delhi, Jan 31: The political parties have demanded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the 2023 budget session on February 10, ANI reported citing sources.

"The Speaker said he will convey this to the government which will revert on it," sources informed the news agency.

The budget session in Parliament was formally kicked off with President Draupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The budget session will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers, ANI reported.

It has to be noted that the first part of the budget session will witness a discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President Address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

While the first part of the session will end on February 13, the second is scheduled to commence on March 12 and conclude on April 6.

As per the reports, 26 Bills are pending in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha.

President's Address

Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu praised the Indian government for working for all classes without any discrimination. "My decisive government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the willpower to completely transform the policies and strategies when required. From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," she said.