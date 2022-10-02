A journalist tweeted a purported photograph of the Durga idol, before deleting the post claiming that the police asked him to do so as it might create tension during the festival. PTI did not independently verify the authenticity of that image shared on Twitter. It is claimed that the idol was found in a pandal in southeast Kolkata.

“I have been requested by @KolkataPolice cyber cell @DCCyberKP to delete my tweet on a particular puja in Kolkata as they think it might create tension amid the festivities. As a responsible citizen I abide by their request,” Alt News Senior Editor Indradeep Bhattacharyya said in a fresh post.

He said that a police officer informed him that the matter was being looked into. The views of the police or the organiser of the puja were not immediately available. Political parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the BJP condemned the alleged depiction of Gandhi as 'Mahisasura’.

The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege. "It is an insult to the Father of Nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp," Ghosh added.

The state BJP too castigated such a representation. “If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it. This is in poor taste," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. Every year, many puja organisers choose a theme, mainly social issues, and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. And, may a time, the traditional Mahisasura was replaced by something else that represents social evil.