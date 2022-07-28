Police arrest two in Praveen Nettar murder case

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night.

A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered when he was heading home after closing his shop.

Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported.

. .

The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

Noting that the killing is part of a conspiracy by anti-national and terrorist forces to disturb peace, sow the seeds of hatred among people, and thereby create a communal rift in the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said such incidents have taken places in other states too and it is a pan India conspiracy.

"During the Congress regime in Karnataka, 22 such killings of youths have taken place and unfortunately there was no immediate action, instead more than 200 cases against the organisation behind such incidents were withdrawn, and this gave courage to those forces and they are indulging in such incidents," he said.

Stressing that his government has decided to end this, the chief minister said, "Along with routine investigation, stricter laws and punishment to completely eliminate organisations and individuals involved in such terror activities such as PFI, we have decided to raise a specially trained commando force in the state, along with training and ammunition support for it." The government has taken this killing seriously as life of every citizen is important, irrespective of their religious background, he said.

"The end time has come for these evil forces and action will be taken against them, and its results will be before people very soon," he added.