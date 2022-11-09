PM's convoy stops to let ambulance pass | Watch Video

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday today for a poll campaign, stopped his convoy for an ambulance to pass in Kangra district's Chambi village.

The incident was caught on camera and the clip has now gone viral.

He attended a rally in the Kangra district on Wednesday. Speaking at a rally, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre and being an "enemy" of development, PTI reported.

The PM urged the people to vote for the BJP as the Congress had earlier worked to obstruct the progress of the state after he became the Prime Minister while it was in power in the state till 2017.

PM Modi claimed that Congress had insulted the Army chief and likened soldiers to goons. It had raised questions on the surgical strikes, which had targeted terror camps in Pakistan, as well, he added. For the BJP, the security of the country and soldiers is of paramount importance, the Prime Minister said.

Noting that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he asked people if they have ever heard of them hitting headlines for development.

According to the PM, the BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, he said, referring to the party's win in several states where it was in power, the report added.

The election for the hill state in 68 assembly seats will be held on November 12.