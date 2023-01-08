PMO calls high-level meeting on Joshimath subsidence in Uttarakhand today

Haridwar, Jan 08: In view of the land subsidence in the Joshimath area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's office is holding a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon.

As per the statement, district Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conference on this issue. According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review through video conferencing.

The meeting is being held in wake of the cracks that have developed in the area in the last few days.

Shankaracharya Matth in Jyotirmath area in Uttarakhand has developed cracks in many places over the past 15 days.

The Jyotirmath administration has claimed the cracks have increased in the last 15 days and Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Matth has blamed the 'development" as the cause of the calamity.

"Development has now become a reason for destruction as hydroelectric power projects, and tunnels have affected our town. There were no cracks before 15 days, but these days the cracks are continuously increasing in Matth," ANI quoted Vishwapriyananda said while talking to ANI.

The town of Joshimath also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimathevery winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage center of the country.

On the other hand, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.