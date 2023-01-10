PM to inaugurate 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka on 12th January

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka on 12th January 2023 at around 4 PM. The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions, a release by the Prime Minister's Office read.

The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat".