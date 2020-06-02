PM SVANidhi launched to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched a new scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme to provide financial help for to street vendors for their businesses.

Through the PM SVANidhi scheme, the street vendors can get a loan of Rs 10,000 to restart their businesses.

Centre launches micro-credit scheme to provide loans to street vendors

This is a special micro-credit facility scheme to provide affordable loans to street vendors to resume works and livelihoods amid COVID-19 crisis.

Features of the PM SVANidhi scheme