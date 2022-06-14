PM’s security asks Aaditya Thackeray to get out of Uddhav’s car, know why

Mumbai, Jun 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on Tuesday asked Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to get out of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's car as his name was not on the list of people scheduled to receive the PM in Mumbai.

According to the India Today report, the special protection group (SPG) claimed that Aaditya's name was not on the list of VIPs scheduled to receive the PM.

Uddhav, was seen visibly irked by the decision to remove Aaditya from the car and even argued in support of the minister. Later, Aaditya was allowed after his father expressed his displeasure.

PM Modi was then received by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Uddhav, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Aaditya, who is also the protocol minister at INS Shikra heliport in Mumbai.

After a long hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais on Tuesday at the inauguration of Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhavan.

On April 24, chief minister Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, had noticeably skipped the function when Modi received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in the city.

Before that, on March 6, when the prime minister visited Pune to inaugurate Pune Metro, Thackeray stayed away. The Sena had said the CM could not attend the function as he was recovering from a surgery. Before that, Modi and Thackeray were seen together, for a few moments, during the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in the city on February 6.

The relations between the Sena and BJP, former allies who split up after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, have worsened steadily over the years. The Sena has often accused the Union government of misusing central agencies to target the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra.

Some prominent ministers and legislators of the coalition have faced probes by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies. Recently, the ED raided the properties of Thackeray's brother-in-law.