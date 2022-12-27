PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident in Mysuru

Mysuru, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi has reportedly met with an accident in Mysuru in Karnataka.
The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru near an area called Kadkolla around 1.30 pm.
Photos and visuals from the site show the front portion of the car has been damaged badly.
As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.