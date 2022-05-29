. .

The PM had said small online payments are helping build a big digital economy and many new fintech start-ups are coming up. He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeners. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.