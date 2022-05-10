PM mourns death of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

Sharma popularised santoor at the global level, and his music will continue to enthral the coming generations, PM Modi tweeted.

The classical musician died in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following a heart attack. He was 84.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

(PTI)