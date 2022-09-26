In a tweet, the PM said he hopes that Navratri brings good health and prosperity in people's lives.

The auspicious festival kicked off this morning and will be celebrated for nine days culminating on October 5. According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival's third and fourth days are falling on the same day, making 15th October as the 10th day when Dussehra is celebrated.

During the festival of Navratri, people worship goddess Durga in her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

On the first day of the nine-day festival, Maa Shailputri, known to be a form of Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati, is worshipped by people. Her name is formed with two words Shail (mountain) + Putri (daughter), meaning daughter of the mountains.

This nine-day long festival is celebrated throughout India. The word 'Navaratri' means 'nine nights', which signifies the nine incarnation's triumph over evil power. The first day is considered as Shukla Paksha during the month of Ashvin, as per the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.