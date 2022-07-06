Jaishankar was in DU to speak on the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', published by Rupa Publications.

On the controversy erupting from remarks on Prophet Mohammed by two former BJP spokespersons, Jaishankar said the prime minister has paid a lot of attention to changing India's image and to engagement and relationship with the countries in the Gulf, and many countries have accepted India's reasoning.

"When we asserted that what was said did not reflect the views of the party...and many of [the countries] took it up with ambassadors [and] the ambassadors pointed that out, I think they accepted that," he said.

Sixteen nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had censured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversial remarks made by ex-party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

The BJP suspended Sharma after a number of West Asian countries summoned Indian envoys.

The minister highlighted that PM Modi looms large on the world stage as his policies and initiatives have had an impact.