New Delhi, May 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat tomorrow. He will visit the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot at 10 A.M.

The hospital will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class health care facilities to the people of the region.

Around 4 pm, Prime Minister will address the Seminar of Leaders of various Cooperative Institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been set up keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh 500-ml bottles daily.

The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84 thousand cooperative societies in the state.

The Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the prime minister in Rajkot, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.