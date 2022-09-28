PM Modi wishes Italy’s Giorgia Meloni on victory in elections

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."

Meloni's party, Brothers of Italy, reportedly won 26 per cent vote in the recently held elections in the country. Meloni would lead Italy's first far right-led government since World War II.

Meloni is called the far-right leader of the country. However, after winning the elections, the 45-year-old leader said that her party would govern for all and it would not betray people's trust.

It's likely expected that President Sergio Mattarella nominate her before late October.

Meloni would succeed Mario Draghi as the PM of Italy.