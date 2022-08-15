PM Modi wishes all citizens on Independence Day

Taking to Twitter on the occasion as India's 75th Independence Day, PM Modi stated, "Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!"

The Independence Day 2022 festivities are being kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be addressing the nation from Red Fort. He has already addressed the nation eight times from the ramparts of Red Fort and he is all set to perform the duties for a ninth consecutive time.

Last year, in 2021, he had announced the National Hydrogen Mission, the Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' under which a series of events have been organised across the country.