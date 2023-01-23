PM Modi will have same fate as Hitler, Mussolini: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attacked the PM by comparing him with German dictator Adolf Hitler along with Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, and Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. He then predicted that Modi's rule will "last only a few days".

Bengaluru, Jan 23: With Karnataka gearing up for assembly polls in 2023, Congress has once again started targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He's the prime minister, let him come. We don't have any issues. But if he says even a hundred times that BJP will come to power, I'll make it clear that does not happen", the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly is quoted as saying in a report. he added.

"People won't believe it, but what happened to Hitler? He walked around pompously for a few days. What happened to Mussolini and Franco? He (PM Modi) will also walk around like this only for a few days," said the former chief minister of the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has slammed Siddaramaiah over his comments on the PM, saying that such "cheap" remarks are not part of Karnataka's political culture.

"The 130 crore population of the country is aware of Modi's personality. Nothing will happen with such statements. Similar bad words were used against him during the Gujarat polls, but how much more talk, they will win with a big majority?" ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying in the Suttur village of Karnataka's Nanjagud.

He then said that such remarks would not augur well for the grand old party.

"Such a comment was not of the political culture of Karnataka and it must be understood by him. Let there be criticism as they will also comment on the 'flop bhagyas' of the Congress government, corruption, and omissions and commissions of the Siddaramaiah government. But personal comments will not suit the stature of the former Chief Minister," he said.