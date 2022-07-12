He also urged people to stay away from shortcut politics.

"I am urging the countrymen to stay away from short-cut politics. Those who do politics of short-cut will never build new airports, will never build new, modern highways. Those who do politics of short-cut will never get AIIMS built, will not work hard for a medical college in every district," he said.

"We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labor alone... it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences," the PM added.

PM Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped "us as a better society and country".