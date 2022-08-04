PM Modi urges people to take precaution dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine

"I urge all present here to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days," Modi said, addressing the huge gathering. "We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precaution dose,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organisation, in Gujarat's Valsad district via video conferencing on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain present at the event, a statement issued by the Mission, founded by a Jain scholar, said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore.

The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff.