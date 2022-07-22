PM Modi urges people to strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement

"This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag," he tweeted.

He said that 22nd July has a special relevance in the history as it was on this day in 1947 that India's National Flag was adopted. The PM also shared some some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru.

. .

"Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," he added.

The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.