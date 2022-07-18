PM Modi urges for a fruitful monsoon session

The Prime Minister said that this Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place.

. .

"This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," PM Modi said.

"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th Aug and coming 25 years when nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale," the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.