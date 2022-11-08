PM Modi unveils G20 logo: Significance of the lotus and its seven petals

The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought. The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

"The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said. The Prime Minister remarked that even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place. Throwing light on the culture of India, the Prime Minister mentioned that both the Goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. The Prime Minister pointed out the earth that is placed on a lotus in the logo of G-20 and said that shared knowledge helps us in overcoming difficult circumstances while shared prosperity enables us to reach the last mile. He further explained the significance of the seven petals of the lotus which represent the seven continents and seven universal musical notes. He added, "When the seven musical notes come together, they create perfect harmony." Shri Modi said that the G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

The Prime Minister said that this summit is not merely a diplomatic meeting. India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world's trust in it.

"The logo for G20 India is symbolic of our relentless pro-planet approach and the possibility of growth and advancement even in the midst of adversity. It couldn't be more relevant to the current state of affairs in the world which necessitate hope, resilience, amity and unity," tweeted India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.