New Delhi, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

The emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height, officials said. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they added.