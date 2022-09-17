PM Modi turns 72, wishes pour in from all corners

Twitter has been abuzz with birthday wishes for the Prime Minister and #HappyBirthdayPMModi trending.

Various leaders across parties including President Draupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor wished PM Modi on his birthday.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Modi's effort to steer India in the right direction.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish 'Maa Bharati' again at the top of the world. He said all this has been possible only because of a decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of the people in that leadership.

"The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi.

"With his leadership, he has given unprecedented strength to the country's progress & good governance and provided a new height to India's prestige & self-respect before the world," he tweets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a one-line greeting for PM Modi. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," he tweeted.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you," he tweeted.

"On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health," tweeted Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.