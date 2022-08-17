PM Modi to watch special screening of serial Swaraj today

Reportedly, there will be a screening of two episodes this evening- one on Shivappa Nayaka and another on Rani Abbakka.

Swaraj, a 75-episode mega show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

The series showcases India's historical journey from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence.

The popular film actor, Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

The serial is jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures, which has previously bankrolled shows like Sony TV's Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, Colors' Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani among others.