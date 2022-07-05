PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Thursday; to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,800 crore

At around 2 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid day meals for around one lakh students.

New Delhi, July 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on July 7 to celebrate the completion of 100 days of the Uttar Pradesh government's second term. On his visit, the PM will lay foundation stones of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing ease of living.

At around 2:45 PM, Prime Minister will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy. Thereafter, at around 4 PM, Prime Minister will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores.

In the last eight years, Prime Minister has put a lot of focus on infrastructure development in Varanasi.

Among these are multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with construction of bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects including construction of Four Lane Road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects related to improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district. These include rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area; leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city; rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc. Various social and education sector related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU, Govt. Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Govt. Old Age Women Home at Durgakund.

Prime Minister will inaugurate synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including non-residential Police Station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1200 crores. Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects including six lane widening of road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema; four lane widening of road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lane of road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road. These projects will significantly help in reducing the traffic load on city and rural roads.

To give a fillip to tourism in the region, Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of multiple projects including development work of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under World Bank aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of Phase-1 of redevelopment works of Sports Stadium at Sigra.