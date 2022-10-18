PM to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath ahead of Diwali, lay foundations for ropeway projects

After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. At around 9:25 AM, Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on 21st October 2022. In Kedarnath, at around 8:30 AM, he will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple.

At 12 noon, he will review the progress of development work of riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village at 12:30 PM. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes.

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 Km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins.

The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 Km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park.

The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 2430 crore, are an environmental friendly mode of transport that will provide safe, secure and stable mode of transport.

This major infrastructure development will give a boost to religious tourism, which will give a fillip to the economic development in the region and lead to creation of multiple employment opportunities as well.

Foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1000 crore will also be laid during the visit. The two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing last mile all weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.

Kedarnath and Badrinath are one of the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim site - Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects being undertaken shows the Prime Minister's commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.