Modi to visit Gujarat on June 17 for two days, launch projects worth Rs 21,000 cr

Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan

Beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara. The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crores. These include dedication to the nation of 357 Km long New Palanpur - Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; Gauge Conversion of 166 Km long Ahmedabad-Botad Section; electrification of 81 Km long Palanpur - Mitha Section, among others. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath & Sabarmati Stations, along with foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector. These projects will help lower logistics cost and boost industry and agriculture sector in the region. They will also improve connectivity in the region and enhance passenger amenities.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3000 houses worth over Rs 310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore, which are aimed at furthering ease of living in the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crores and will cater to higher education needs of over 2500 students.

With a focus on improving maternal and child health, Prime Minister will launch 'Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana', which will have an outlay of Rs 800 crores. Under the scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers will be given 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres every month. Prime Minister will also disburse around Rs 120 crores towards 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state. This step is being taken after the success of the experiment of providing pregnant and lactating mothers from tribal districts with Iron and Calcium tablets and education on nutrition.

PM at temple of Shree Kalika Mata

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill. It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers. The redevelopment of the temple has been done in 2 phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April. The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which is going to be inaugurated in the programme, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and 'parisar' at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.