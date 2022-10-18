PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23

It will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6:30 pm before heading to Deepotsav celebrations at Ramji Ki Paidi ghat at 6:40 pm and then to green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat, News18 reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the temle town on Wednesday to review the preparation of Deepotsav celebrations. It is his fourth visit in the month to Ayodhya. Since he came to power in 2017, the UP government has been celebrating Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of diyas, while setting Guinness records year after year.

Last year, the main Saryu ghat was illuminated with nearly 9.5 lakh diyas in one go, thereby setting a fifth consecutive Guinness World Record by displaying largest display of oil lamps.