PM Modi to virtually inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today

Ahmedabad, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat at 10:30 AM today, September 23 via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

This two-day conference on September 23 and 24 is aimed at creating further synergy among the central and state governments on various issues, such as climate change, tackling plastic waste, wildlife and forest management, among others, the PMO said, adding that PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.