The Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government is committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of them.

New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Modi will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh today.

Born on 4th July 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration. The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.