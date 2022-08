New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on 28th of this month. It will be the 92nd episode of the monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister has invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address on the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that he is looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming Mann Ki Baat.